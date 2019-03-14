4 Stylish And On-Sale Rain Jackets To Shop Now

Spring is right around the corner—and so is rainy weather. If you’re in need of a new rain jacket, don’t fret, because we’ve rounded up 5 stylish rain jackets that are not only fashion-forward but also on sale.

This cherry-red Columbia rain jacket is 50 percent off the original price (score!). Not only is it breathable and packable, but it’s considered a rainy-day-MVP. $50 (From $100), Columbia.

No need to sacrifice style for functionality with this adorable London Fog rain coat. It has an A-line silhouette and plenty of pocket space. $131 (From $263), Nordstrom.

We are totally swooning over this white and translucent rain jacket from Lululemon. It’s machine washable and also available in a pretty lilac shade and black. $99 (From $158), Lululemon.

This Eddie Bauer jacket is functional and perfect for spring weather. It’s made of 100 percent polyester and has a high collar to prevent your under clothing from getting wet. $90 (From $129), Eddie Bauer.