35 Fresh Ways To Wear Polka Dots

Like florals, plaids and stripes, polka dots never really go out of style. The pattern was spotted all over SS20 runways (Balenciaga, Gucci, Carolina Herrera and Tory Burch, to name a few), where it was given a fresh new look for spring with graphic takes on the classic dot, playful hues and unexpected silhouettes.

Whether you go for a monochrome look that plays on scale with a mix of dainty and oversized dots or opt for a bold new take on the style with dotty garments in unexpected cuts and colours, the polka dot trend is an effortless way to make a statement. Scroll on to shop a few of our favourite ways to wear this season’s hottest motif.