The Must-See Looks From The Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

Is it just us, or did this red carpet lack a little… pizzazz? (Talking to everyone but you, Janelle Monae.)

Nevertheless, here are our top looks, including Mindy Kaling, resplendent in yellow and wearing some serious bling, Outlander’s Catriona Belfe—in a black mermaid gown with a pink chiffon overlay—and Laura Dern, who was nominated for her turn as a divorce attorney in Marriage Story.

And in case you need an added dose of cuteness, Dern brought her 84-year-old mom, the actor Diana Ladd, to the Awards with her, as well as her 14-year-old daughter, Jaya, and 18-year-old son, Ellery.

But the biggest winner in our books is Natalie Portman, whose black Dior cape was embroidered with the first names of the female directors snubbed by the Academy this year, including Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers and Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim. (In case you missed it, only male directors made the cut for 2020’s Best Director nominees.) Talk about wearing your support on your sleeve.