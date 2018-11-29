Style

5 Stylish — And On Sale! — Winter Coats To Shop Now

A brushed wool Twik parka from Simon’s, a Calvin Klein faux fur trim soft shell coat from Hudson’s Bay, and more coats that are on sale to shop now.

‘Tis the season for a new winter coat. We searched high and low for some warm (and cute!) options to kick off the fast-approaching winter season — without breaking the bank. Here are 5 stylish winter coats that are on sale and available to shop now. white puffer coat from Uniqlo

Puffer coat
This puffer coat is super lightweight and available in 5 other colours to best match your style. Download Uniqlo’s mobile app to shop from home and enjoy free shipping for spending over $50. $60 (From $100), Uniqlo.

AX Paris belted padded jacket with faux fur lining from ASOS

Belted coat
Grab this belted and padded jacket by AX Paris for only $95. It has faux fur lining and extra padding for ultimate warmth and comfort. $95 (From $137), Asos.

Nuage - Packable Down Coat in black from laura

Wind resistant coat
This Nuage coat offers wind and water protection without being large and bulky. It is sleek and fitted yet breathable. Sounds like a total score to us! $100 (From $178), Laura.

Maroon/burgundy/plum Calvin Klein Faux Fur Trim Soft Shell Coat from Hudson's Bay

Soft shell coat
Save 40 percent on this adorable plum Calvin Klein coat from Hudson’s Bay. It has an attached adjustable faux fur hood, lots of pocket storage, and is also available in black. $132 (From $220), Hudson’s Bay.

Twik brushed wool parka from Simon's

Brushed wool parka
How stylish is this brushed wool parka? Pair it with your favourite toque and a pair of classic chelsea boots.  Also available in black. $120 (From $150), Simon’s.
