5 Stylish — And On Sale! — Winter Coats To Shop Now

‘Tis the season for a new winter coat. We searched high and low for some warm (and cute!) options to kick off the fast-approaching winter season — without breaking the bank. Here are 5 stylish winter coats that are on sale and available to shop now.

Puffer coat

This puffer coat is super lightweight and available in 5 other colours to best match your style. Download Uniqlo’s mobile app to shop from home and enjoy free shipping for spending over $50. $60 (From $100), Uniqlo.

Belted coat

Grab this belted and padded jacket by AX Paris for only $95. It has faux fur lining and extra padding for ultimate warmth and comfort. $95 (From $137), Asos.

Wind resistant coat

This Nuage coat offers wind and water protection without being large and bulky. It is sleek and fitted yet breathable. Sounds like a total score to us! $100 (From $178), Laura.

Soft shell coat

Save 40 percent on this adorable plum Calvin Klein coat from Hudson’s Bay. It has an attached adjustable faux fur hood, lots of pocket storage, and is also available in black. $132 (From $220), Hudson’s Bay.

Brushed wool parka

How stylish is this brushed wool parka? Pair it with your favourite toque and a pair of classic chelsea boots. Also available in black. $120 (From $150), Simon’s.