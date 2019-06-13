5 Cute (And On Sale!) Vacation-Ready Beach Essentials

Summer is upon us and we are totally ready to hit the beach. Whether you’re hopping on a plane to vacation abroad or just taking a trip to your local beach, we could all spruce up our beach wear and accessories. Here are five cute beach essentials that are on sale now.

Beach mat

Who doesn’t love watermelon printed beach essentials? Snag this mat from Indigo for only $25. It’s machine-washable and securely rolls up so you can easily stow it away. $25 (From $40), Indigo.

Swimsuit

$25 for this beautiful lilac one-piece swimsuit? Score! It comes with removable foam padding and has a tie-front keyhole design. $25 (From $45), Old Navy.

Tote

You simply can’t go to the beach without a cute beach tote. This straw tote has drop handles and could also easily be used as a great accessory away from the beach. $20 (From $29), Joe Fresh.

Hat

What could be more chic than a floppy straw hat like this one? It’s lined with playful pom-poms and is on sale for $10 off. $30 (From $40), Asos.

Cover-up

This palm leaf printed beach cover-up is a must for your next vacay. It’s lined with white tassels and hits below the knees. $82 (From $137), Nordstrom.