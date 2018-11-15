Style

5 Gorgeous Picks To Shop Now From Nordstrom’s Big Fall Sale

A pair of original tall rain boots by Hunter, a black Rosa Biker jacket, and more from Nordstrom’s fall sale.

by

Nordstrom is having a fall sale, and we are getting our pre-Black Friday shop on. You can save up to 40 percent off on sale items and the sale lasts through November 18th. Here are 5 of our favourite steals from Nordstrom’s fall sale.

black bag with gold handle shoulder bag from Nordstrom

Bag
The most perfect and versatile black bag for 50 percent off. This stylish bag has top metal handles and comes with a strap to double as a shoulder bag. $31 (From $62), Nordstrom.

Tall original black hunter boots from Nordstrom

Boots
Everyone’s favourite rain boots are on sale! *Cue stampede* Snag these original black Hunter boots for only $139. They are waterproof and have a 1″ heel. But act quickly — there were limited sizes left as of Thursday afternoon. $139 (From $208), Nordstrom. These are another cute, shorter Hunter option, with more sizes available. $138 (From $215). Nordstrom.

Rosa black biker jacket from nordstrom

Jacket
Every wardrobe could use a classic biker jacket. Shop this Topshop Rosa biker jacket for 40 percent off the original price. Pair it with your favourite jeans and ankle booties. $73 (From $122), Nordstrom.

Gold linear circular disc dangling earring from nordstrom

Earrings
These elegant earrings are a Nordstrom exclusive and were made by the brand Something Navy. They’re 2 3/4″ in length and would make a great holiday gift. $24 (From $40), Nordstrom.

 

Medium wash distressed boyfriend skinny jeans from nordstrom

Jeans
You can’t go wrong with a pair of distressed boyfriend jeans. Save $32 on these light wash jeans and match them to just about anything in your closet. $48 (From $80), Nordstrom.
