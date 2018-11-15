5 Gorgeous Picks To Shop Now From Nordstrom’s Big Fall Sale

Nordstrom is having a fall sale, and we are getting our pre-Black Friday shop on. You can save up to 40 percent off on sale items and the sale lasts through November 18th. Here are 5 of our favourite steals from Nordstrom’s fall sale.

Bag

The most perfect and versatile black bag for 50 percent off. This stylish bag has top metal handles and comes with a strap to double as a shoulder bag. $31 (From $62), Nordstrom.

Boots

Everyone’s favourite rain boots are on sale! *Cue stampede* Snag these original black Hunter boots for only $139. They are waterproof and have a 1″ heel. But act quickly — there were limited sizes left as of Thursday afternoon. $139 (From $208), Nordstrom. These are another cute, shorter Hunter option, with more sizes available. $138 (From $215). Nordstrom.

Jacket

Every wardrobe could use a classic biker jacket. Shop this Topshop Rosa biker jacket for 40 percent off the original price. Pair it with your favourite jeans and ankle booties. $73 (From $122), Nordstrom.

Earrings

These elegant earrings are a Nordstrom exclusive and were made by the brand Something Navy. They’re 2 3/4″ in length and would make a great holiday gift. $24 (From $40), Nordstrom.

Jeans

You can’t go wrong with a pair of distressed boyfriend jeans. Save $32 on these light wash jeans and match them to just about anything in your closet. $48 (From $80), Nordstrom.