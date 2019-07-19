Our Picks From Nordstrom’s Biggest Sale of The Year

We love a good sale as much as the next person, so when news hit about Nordstrom’s upcoming super sale we knew we had to spread the good word. The department store is currently gearing up for its biggest sale of the year—the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—that includes markdowns on beauty, men’s and women’s fashion, kid’s and accessories including shoes and handbags (!) and includes some of the retailer’s most-loved brands like Smythe, Rag & Bone and Vince Camuto.

All the action gets under way on July 19th and runs until August 4th (prices are going back up on August 5th). Not only is the sale happening in all Canadian Nordstrom store locations, but will also be taking place online on Nordstrom.com which lets you shop the markdowns from the comfort of your couch.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our fave picks from the sale that we’re most excited to check out.