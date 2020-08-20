20 Picks From Nordstrom’s Biggest Sale Of The Year

There’s no better feeling than scoring the perfect piece at a great price, especially when it’s a bit of a splurge. Luxe department store Nordstrom is currently holding its biggest sale of the year, with marked down price tags on new arrivals in all its departments, from clothing and accessories to beauty and home decor.

This year, the Anniversary Sale will run in-store and through Nordstrom’s new Canadian e-commerce site until September 3. Here, we’ve rounded up our picks from the sale.

Avec Les Filles

Wool Blend Coat, $259 (down from $432).

Blondo

Camilla Boots, $150 (down from $230).

Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk Lip Secret Set, $75 (value of $91).

Sienna Bag, $350 (marked down from $595).

Halogen

Tie-Waist Top, $35 (marked down from $69).

Jenny Bird

Toni Chain Bracelet, $90 (marked down from $150).

Bobbi Brown

Easy Essentials Eye, Cheek & Lip Set, $115 (value of $250).

Leith

Faux Leather Trench Coat, $79 (down from $159).

Madewell

Leopard Medium Transport Bag, $150 (marked down from $239.

M.A.C Cosmetics

Brush With The Best Set, $62 (value of $123).

UGG

Wade Throw Blanket, $145 (marked down from $220).

Converse

Chuck Taylor Sneakers, $54 (marked down from $80).

Free People

Breton Stripe Pullover, $90 (down from $137).

Madewell

Cali High-Waisted Jeans, $109 (marked down from $163).

Rachel Parcell

Smocked Ruffle Dress, $110 (marked down from $169).

Halogen

Bow Detail Top, $45 (marked down from $89).

Jo Malone London

Mini Discovery Set, $52 (value of $71).

Marc Fisher

Pointed-Toe Booties, $170 (marked down from $260).

Zella

Studio Lite High Waist Leggings, $50 (marked down from $75).

Halogen

Long-Sleeved Dress, $60 (marked down from $119).