20 Picks From Nordstrom’s Biggest Sale Of The Year

There’s no better feeling than scoring the perfect piece at a great price, especially when it’s a bit of a splurge. Luxe department store Nordstrom is currently holding its biggest sale of the year, with marked down price tags on new arrivals in all its departments, from clothing and accessories to beauty and home decor.
This year, the Anniversary Sale will run in-store and through Nordstrom’s new Canadian e-commerce site until September 3. Here, we’ve rounded up our picks from the sale.
Avec Les Filles
Wool Blend Coat, $259 (down from $432).
Blondo
Camilla Boots, $150 (down from $230).
Charlotte Tilbury
Pillow Talk Lip Secret Set, $75 (value of $91).
Coach
Sienna Bag, $350 (marked down from $595).
Halogen
Tie-Waist Top, $35 (marked down from $69).
Jenny Bird
Toni Chain Bracelet, $90 (marked down from $150).
Bobbi Brown
Easy Essentials Eye, Cheek & Lip Set, $115 (value of $250).
Leith
Faux Leather Trench Coat, $79 (down from $159).
Madewell
Leopard Medium Transport Bag, $150 (marked down from $239.
M.A.C Cosmetics
Brush With The Best Set, $62 (value of $123).
UGG
Wade Throw Blanket, $145 (marked down from $220).
Converse
Chuck Taylor Sneakers, $54 (marked down from $80).
Free People
Breton Stripe Pullover, $90 (down from $137).
Madewell
Cali High-Waisted Jeans, $109 (marked down from $163).
Rachel Parcell
Smocked Ruffle Dress, $110 (marked down from $169).
Halogen
Bow Detail Top, $45 (marked down from $89).
Jo Malone London
Mini Discovery Set, $52 (value of $71).
Marc Fisher
Pointed-Toe Booties, $170 (marked down from $260).
Zella
Studio Lite High Waist Leggings, $50 (marked down from $75).
Halogen
Long-Sleeved Dress, $60 (marked down from $119).