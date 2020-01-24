Meghan Markle’s Favourite Winter Boots—And 9 More Pairs To Get The Look

Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about surviving a Canadian winter (after all, she lived in Toronto for many years while filming Suits)—which is why she means business when it comes to her cold-weather footwear.

The former actor and Duchess has been spotted several times wearing the buckled Sienna boots by Canadian company Kamik, and the brand now sells an updated style of the same boot. These sturdy boots feature a waterproof sole and insulated upper to keep you warm and dry in the snow. Plus, they’re a surprisingly reasonable $160.

Here, we’ve rounded up Meghan-inspired boots for $200 or less so you can get the look—and stay warm this winter.