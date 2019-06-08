Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Trooping The Colour Appearance In Navy Givenchy

Meghan took a break from her maternity leave to join Prince Harry for the second time at the Queen’s annual birthday bash, Trooping the Colour, wearing one of her go-to designers, Givenchy.

She paired her gorgeous navy blue bespoke ensemble with a matching cocktail Noelle Stewart hat, and accessorized with a peacock blue quilted clutch and emerald-cut earrings. Her small bag appears to be the mini pocket quilted bag also by Givenchy.

As for her beauty look, Meghan went with an up do this year, styling her raven locks in a chic low bun. The hairstyle perfectly showed off her natural beauty, which was accentuated with a simple pink lip and a small amount of bronzer on her cheeks.

An incredible day at The Queen’s Birthday Parade 2019. Thank you to all the soldiers, musicians and horses from the Household Division @Householddiv, The Household Cavalry @HCav1660, @KingsTroopRHA for a spectacular #TroopingTheColour. pic.twitter.com/iPwt7h3CXm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 8, 2019