12 Under-$100 Pieces Meghan Markle Loves

1. Love ring

Meghan wears her heart on her hand thanks to this LOVE ring from L.A.-based jeweller Meredith Hahn. The duchess paired the ring with a Club Monaco dress and coat for a visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, where she helped to marinate some vegetables. So clearly this ring, which comes in a shiny and a matte finish, is perfect for everyday life — including cooking. Jamie Love Ring, US$70, meredithhahn.com.

2. Little black dress

The duchess knows the power of a little black dress when you need to wow a crowd. Markle stepped off the plane for her first visit to New Zealand in this simple-but-chic LBD. She bought the maternity version,but if you’re not expecting you can still get this flattering, empire-waist piece, which features an alluring v-neck back. Wear this dress on its own, or take inspiration from Meg and pair it with a patterned coat. ASOS Design Wiggle Mini Dress, $74, asos.com.

3. Basic t-shirt

The Duchess of Sussex loves a power suit — something she must have learned from her time on a certain TV show. And while her suits — like the black Givenchy one she wore in Ireland — are quite expensive, Meghan isn’t afraid to mix high with low. Beneath her classic black suit was a white t-shirt by Lavender Hill that cost just $60. Meg is such a fan of the brand that she wore the scoop neck t-shirt a few months later while on tour in New Zealand. The tee paired perfectly with her more casual look of a blazer, jeans and wellies. Lavender Hill Boat Neck and Scoop Neck T-shirt, $58, lavendarhillclothing.com.

4. Runners

The Duchess of Sussex has an enviable collection of heels, but what does she wear when she’s just running out to the gym? Well, her trusty Nike runners of course. We like how the red, white and blue pays homage to both her homes — the U.S. and the U.K. Nike Classic Cortez Sneaker, $95, nike.com.

5. Gold earrings

When you have access to the crown jewels, you can break out some pretty impressive gems. But Markle tends to favour very simple jewellery, like these Pippa Small 18k gold earrings she wore with a stunning velvet Givenchy gown at the British Fashion Awards. And the Duchess likes to buy pieces that support a cause. These pretty earrings are made by young artisans of the Turquoise Mountain Foundation in Kabul. As the Pippa Small website notes, “training and employing young people in meaningful creative jobs is vitally important now in Afghanistan when the young desperately need hope and a sense of purpose.” Nosheen Stud Earrings, US$60, pippasmall.com.

6. Leather gloves

With the cold Canadian winters, you need a pair of warm-yet-fashionable gloves. And these ones are so versatile you can wear them to work, Christmas parties or church with the Queen. That’s where Markle broke out these Marks & Spencer leather gloves — for her first Christmas morning church service with Her Majesty. No pressure! But she looked ever-so-stylish in her Sentaler coat, Philip Treacy hat and these surprisingly affordable gloves. Leather Gloves, $42, marksandspencer.com.

7. Classic black jeans

Every woman needs the perfect pair of jeans — and Meghan may have found them with this pair by Everlane. They’re high-waisted (so flattering) and have a hint of stretch, but they don’t get saggy in the royal rear after multiple wears. Meg wore this pair at the Invictus Closing Ceremony in Toronto while she was still dating Harry. The High-Rise Skinny Jean, US$68, everlane.com.

8. Simple ring

You often see Markle wearing a few rings on her right hand, including this Catbird piece. The super thin ring is made of 14k gold and is so delicate you can easily mix and match it with other pieces. Threadbare Ring Yellow Gold, US$44, catbirdnyc.com.

9. Date-night shirt

What does one wear on a date with a prince? A blouse from Aritzia, of course. Harry and Meghan enjoyed dinner at Soho House in London back when they were dating, with the future duchess wearing the Canadian brand’s Veritas blouse with jeans. While the colour Meghan wore is currently sold out, you can still buy the crisp blouse in other hues. Veritas Shirt, $85, aritzia.com.

10. Cozy beanie

When Meghan is running errands or heading to the gym, she’s been spotted wearing a beanie—an attempt by the duchess to go unnoticed as she goes about her day. The grey beanie she favours is by Aritizia, one of the the Duchess’s favourite Canadian brands. While that one is no longer available, you can cozy up in ths super-soft blend of alpaca and wool from Auxiliary. Auxiliary Pagosa Beanie, $35, aritzia.com.

11. Yoga pants

When the duchess is battling pregnancy insomnia, she gets up early to do some yoga. For her sun salutations, she favours Under Armour leggings. (And if you happen to still be wearing your gym clothes hours later, you can tell people that this outfit is Duchess-approved!) Women’s HeatGear Armour Legging, $50, underarmour.com.

12. The arrow ring