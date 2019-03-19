Duchess Meghan’s Favourite (And Not Horrifyingly Expensive!) Tote Gets A Major Revamp

If you’re like many of us, there are several items from the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe you’d love to get your hands on. The jewels! The dresses! The shoes! But one of Meghan’s bags in particular sent many of us into a collective frenzy back in 2017: Everlane’s Day Market Tote.

The then-Suits star carried the accessory to the Invictus Games in Toronto, where she and Prince Harry made their first-ever appearance as a couple. Meghan looked relaxed as she carried the cognac carry-all on one arm, while she held Harry’s hand in the other.

You can probably guess what happened next—fans flooded Everlane’s website and the best-selling tote sold out, becoming nearly impossible for royal style lovers to purchase. The demand prompted Everlane to not only increase production of Meghan’s beloved bag, but also to expand the Day collection to include a variety of other styles.

Today, not only can you shop the Market Tote (US$175), you can also purchase the chain’s new Day Square Tote. It’s available in three beautiful hues (cognac, black and saddle), and is slightly cheaper than the Market bag (US$165), but still packs a sartorial punch. Its sleek, clean lines make it perfect for carrying to the office or on a date (say, with a prince!), and it has enough room to carry all of your day-to-day essentials.

Many credit Meghan for popularizing Everlane, but she’s not the first A-lister to love the American brand’s leather goods. Angelina Jolie was once spotted with the chain’s Petra Market Tote (no longer available), while Olivia Munn carried the same oversized satchel on an outing in New York City.