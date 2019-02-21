5 Levi’s Jeans We Love (That Are Also Now On Sale)

Levi’s is having a 30 percent off site-wide sale so get comfy and prepare to shop your heart out. The sale applies to the online store and select stores across Canada and lasts until the end of the day on February 25th. Use promo code “take30” at the checkout to enjoy 30% off all items — and get free shipping.

Jeans

$63 for these awesome shaping skinny jeans? Steal! They’re mid rise and are also available in white. $63 (From $90), Levi’s.

Jeans

Snag this gorgeous dark wash pair of jeans for only $69. Pair them with some ankle booties and a cozy knit sweater for the perfect office look. $69 (From $98), Levi’s.

Jeans

These 501 Original Levi’s have the signature cropped look and are high rise. They are made from low-stretch denim and can be purchased in a variety of other washes. $69 (From $98), Levi’s.

Jeans

Who doesn’t love a good pair of wedgie fit jeans? Confused on the trend? (And check out our article on Wedgie jeans, the style of denim that is best for a perky-looking behind.) $76 (From $108), Levi’s.

Jeans

Another pair of cheeky jeans that should definitely make an appearance in your wardrobe. They have a cut-off hem and would pair well with your favourite sneakers. $76 (From $108), Levi’s.