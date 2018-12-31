Does This Shelf Tank Mean Women With D-Cups Can Go Braless? We Put It To The Test

My D-cups fly in every direction when all I want is to burn a few calories, or I catch them peeking through my favourite button-down during the rare important business meeting I have. Even worse, the bras I have in my arsenal to tame these puppies are full of uncomfortable wires and heavy padding. Why can’t I wear dainty bralettes like everyone else?!

Enter: the Evolution tank ($72) from Knixwear. According to Knixwear, this shelf tank — i.e. a tank with a built-in bra — can make all of my big-boobs-gone-braless dreams come true. Made out of nylon and spandex, it’s designed to provide a soft, snug fit that will keep all your goods in place. Plus, it’s machine-washable, totally seamless and the cups are removable.

It sounded too good to be true. So I tried it out.

The test

Full disclosure: my life is busy. I work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., sometimes I have post-work engagements and after that, I try to drag my sorry butt to the closest exercise facility — whether it be the gym, my yoga studio or a good ol’ fashioned jog around the block. What better way to test out the Evolution tank’s “easy transition from work to play” than to wear the tank on a day where I’m doing all three?

The results

First stop: work. I wore the tank sans bra underneath a chunky knit sweater, and all the sweat I hastily produced on my speed-walk to the office? Wicked away — like magic! On the flip side, I didn’t love the feeling of the nylon/spandex fabric hugging my tummy all day long. I ended up tucking the tank into my high-waisted jeans so it’d feel more natural on my skin.

How To Find The Best Bras For A Large Bust — And Avoid The Dreaded Uniboob

Towards the end of the day, I headed across town to conduct an interview and completely forgot I was wearing the tank altogether. It worked its wicking magic yet again, and I showed up to my meeting dry as a bone. This is normally the part of the day where I’m pushing my boobs from side to side, trying to alleviate some of that poke-y wire pain, but not today — I’m as cool as a cucumber.

Afterwards, I headed to the gym. I wasn’t confident enough to go tank-only — the beige is an exact match to my skin tone and, if you looked at me quickly, you would’ve thought I was naked — so I layered it under a boxy crop top. During my cardio session, I didn’t really like the full torso coverage, but I loved that it didn’t feel like my breasts were bags of slinkies bouncing up and down with every step. They did not move an inch.

The conclusion

You need to try this tank for yourself. While I didn’t adore the fabric enveloping my tummy, the support was truly unprecedented. You heard it here first: the Evolution tank allowed me and my D-cup boobs to become friends again.

Watch: What to look for in a strapless bra