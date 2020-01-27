Fashion

Kate Middleton’s Luxe Engraved Necklace—And 10 Pendants To Get The Look For Less

Here’s how to accessorize like royalty without breaking the bank.

(Photo: Geoff Caddick – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton once again proved that she has mastered the art of mixing high and low fashion when she stepped out for a surprise engagement in Cardiff last week. The Duchess was spotted wearing a pleated leopard-print Zara skirt and a sleek black turtleneck, which she accessorized with a luxe engraved necklace from British jewellery designer Daniella Draper that retails for $1,846.

Personalised Gold Midnight Moon Necklace, danielledraper.com.

The 9-karat gold pendant features a sparkly diamond charm and is personalized with the initial of each of the royal couple’s three children. Below, we’ve rounded up ten options to get the look for (way) less.

Mejuri

Tarot Star Necklace, $95, mejuri.com
