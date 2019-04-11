5 Picks Under $20 From Joe Fresh’s Clearance Sale

Stop what you’re doing and head over to Joe Fresh because they’re taking up to 75 percent off items in their clearance section. We rounded up 5 of the best sale items that are not only perfect for spring, but all under $20. The offer lasts until April 18th. Happy saving!

Dress

This striped turtleneck dress is long sleeved and hits just below the knee Pair it with a denim jacket and a pair of converse for a casual yet chic ensemble. $10 (From $24), Joe Fresh.

Top

This adorable top works for both spring and summer weather. It has cute tasseled tie straps and has a relaxed fit. $17 (From $24), Joe Fresh.

Tote

A visit to the beach is never complete without a cute straw tote. Snag this one for only $20 to stow your beach towel, sunnies, and more. $20 (From $29), Joe Fresh.

Leggings

A pair of cute leggings for only $7? Yes, please! They have a subtle polka dot print, an elastic waist and are machine washable. $7 (From $12), Joe Fresh.

Flip flops

It’s not springtime until you pick up a new pair of flip flops or sandals for the upcoming warmer months. Save $6 on this pair of black flip flops or check out the other options in nude and gold. $10 (From $16), Joe Fresh.