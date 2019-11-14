Jennifer Lopez’s New Haircut Is This Winter’s Hottest Look

If the change in seasons has you itching for a cut and colour, you’re in excellent company. Jennifer Lopez debuted a fresh new chop on Instagram earlier this week and, like the star herself, it’s absolutely flawless. With its lived-in texture and chunky golden highlights, the look—executed by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton—is the perfect low-maintenance style for the holiday season.

The mid-length bob was given a J.Lo-worthy update with plenty of textured layers, a deep side part and chunky blonde highlights framing her face—but it’s the asymmetrical edge that really takes this style to the next level. “I cut it with a razor because I didn’t want it to be perfectly sleek,” Appleton told Allure in an interview. The finger-brushed roots adds party-ready volume to the look. To replicate the actor-singer’s sky-high side part at home, all you need is a good spritz of texturizing spray or a light dusting of dry shampoo or at the roots to give the hair some lift.

The textured chop is a departure from the waist-length loose curls the singer was sporting when she performed at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami earlier this month, but it’s not the first time J.Lo wore a shorter hairstyle this year. In September, she stepped out on the red carpet with a sleek shoulder-grazing bob at the Toronto International Film Festival’s premiere of Hustlers.

To give the beachy waves and lightened locks a wintery twist, J.Lo paired her new cut with a cozy turtleneck sweater.