10 Hair Colour Trends That Are Going To Dominate 2020

The new decade is almost here, and with a new year comes a whole slew of buzzy new hair colour trends to try. We asked 10 trend-setting hairstylists across Canada to share their take on what the most requested colours for 2020 are going to be, and distilled their answers into one handy trend guide. Trust us, you’re going to want to bookmark this page for your next salon visit.

Trend: Warm Natural Balayage

Celeb inspiration: Taylor Swift

“Subtle natural tones are very chic at the moment, and for next year it will definitely continue to be the aspirational look,” says Jason Lee, owner of Jason Lee Salon in Toronto. “Warm browns, auburns or blondes with subtle balayage is the way to go in the new year.” Take your colour cue from Taylor Swift, who rocked natural blonde balayage look at the American Music Awards.

Trend: Espresso Brunettes

Celeb inspiration: Meghan Markle

While highlights are still popular, this toned-down, uniform colour trend offers a richer, more saturated look. “Very classic and striking, [this colour] has very little highlights throughout,” says Zipora Hunter, a hairstylist at Tidal Hair Lounge in Halifax. “We always see clients darkening their hair for fall into darker and warmer tones but I feel like this one will stick around into the spring and beyond thanks to Olivia Munn, Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner and Emilia Clarke who recently left her blonde bob in favour of a neutral, deep brunette.”

Trend: The Money Piece

Celeb inspiration: Beyoncé

This trend gives you a fresh look without a ton of fuss. It’s all about a strategically placed strip of colour at the front of the hairline to provides a brightening, face-framing effect. “It’s meant to enhance and add to your low-maintenance colour,” says Melissa Duguay, a Joico artist and educator in Moncton, NB. The best part about this trend? “It grows out seamlessly.”

Trend: Curly Hair Highlights

Celeb inspiration: Serena Williams

Highlights aren’t going anywhere, and the trend is now extending to curly hair, too. “[You’ll see more] girls with curls opting to add some highlights to their hair, which will bring more depth to their style and make their curl definition really pop,” notes Rashida Parris-Russell, a freelance hairstylist in Mississauga, Ont. Think caramel-blonde tones or subtle pieces of rich brown through deeper-toned strands.

Trend: White-Hot Blonde

Celeb inspiration: Soo Joo Park

Platinum is always chic, but 2020 will usher in an ultra-icy version. “All-over white-blonde is the evolution of the platinum-blonde trend,” says Jason Fournier, owner of J. Fournier Hair Design in Calgary. He notes that it’s a cool-toned variation of white-blonde, bordering on grey with a smoky undertone. Supermodel and DJ Soo Joo Park’s bleached-out bob is a picture-perfect example of this high-maintenance hue.

Trend: Deep Red

Celeb inspiration: Zendaya

According to Mai Pham, senior stylist and manager at Suki’s Salon in Surrey, B.C., saturated hair colours always find their way back in style—and in 2020 you’re going to be seeing red. When blondes or brunettes are looking to switch up their colour, she says that deep red will top the list as it offers a fresh, rich take on the already popular tone. Case in point: It’s been a recent go-to for celebs like Zendaya at the Emmy Awards and Rihanna at this year’s BET Awards.

Trend: Baby Pastel

Celeb inspiration: Hunter Schafer

Pastel tones are here to stay. Soft colours will still be popular come 2020, but the latest version of the trend is a subtle wash of colour rather than a full-blown pastel shade. “It’s an easy transition for someone who has been living in the blonde world for too long and needs a change,” says hairstylist Matthew Collins, a styling ambassador for Dyson based in Toronto and Los Angeles. “Going blush pink or soft purple is very non-committal and will fade out perfectly over time.”

Trend: Mushroom Brown

Celeb inspiration: Jessica Alba

“The hottest colour trend coming into 2020 is the rise of mushroom-brown,” explains Celene Dupuis, Redken colour ambassador and owner of Revamp Salon Company in Saskatoon, Sask. “This is a neutral matte light brunette tone that looks earthy and natural.” The key to nailing this shade is keeping the tone on the cool, ashy side rather than going for more typical warm honey hues. “This look will be great for those brunettes who like to keep their look beachy and effortless,” says Dupuis.

Trend: Two Tonal Contrast

Celeb inspiration: Dua Lipa

Remember Christina Aguilera’s black and blonde hair from her early 2000s “Dirrty” music video? According to David D’Amours, the Canadian editorial director for Kérastase, bold contrasts in colour like Aguilera’s are going to make a comeback in 2020. “The two-tone look involves a very daring shade contrast, such as platinum on top and dark brunette underneath,” he says. “This look almost appears as a ‘mistake’ in the sense that it is so wrong that it feels right.” The perfect modern example of this look is the ’do that Dua Lipa recently debuted on the red carpet.

Trend: Sun-Kissed Copper Beige

Celeb inspo: Ariel Winter

Along with deep red, there’s another fiery colour that will dominate in 2020: sun-kissed copper beige. “It’s a mix of copper and neutral beige tones, which is complementary on most skin tones as it’s less vibrant than most reds and more on the beige side,” explains Roger Medina, celebrity hairstylist and hair expert for Garnier in Toronto. It’s basically the redhead’s version of fresh-off-the-beach vacay hair as the coppery hue is subtly sun-kissed with an almost peachy vibe.