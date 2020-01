We’ve seen some interesting looks this awards season, but the celebrities (and stylists) outdid themselves on the Grammys 2020 red carpet. From bright hues and dramatic silhouettes to glittering frocks and hats, here are some of the most eye-catching looks of the night.

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Grammys 2020 Red Carpet (Photo: Getty Images) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend