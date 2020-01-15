Everything You Need To Know About Fenty Beauty’s New Mascara

The year is off to a very good start for beauty lovers. Just weeks after dropping a collection of eight super-pigmented eyeshadow palettes, Fenty Beauty announced the launch of its first-ever mascara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 7, 2020 at 1:07pm PST

The brand broke the news on Instagram on January 7 with a picture of founder Rihanna wearing the new Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara. On her own account, the singer posted another promo shot captioned: “Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!!” While it’s not the album announcement some fans were hoping for after she teased new music back in December, RiRi gave us the secret to her full, fanned-out lashes.

The long-awaited mascara promises to volumize, lift, lengthen and curl lashes thanks to the unique “fat-to-flat” brush. While the “fat” side of the design distributes the product and lifts lashes at the roots, the “flat” side separates and curls. The wand also has a pointed tip to get in those hard-to-reach corners. “I like to get every single little lash to expose them all. I wanted to make sure this mascara lets you do that. You get volume, lift, and curl all with one product and this amazing brush,” Rihanna said in a press release.

The brush design takes some getting used to, but once you have it figured out, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without a double-sided flat brush (mark our words, it won’t be long until copycat products hit the shelves). No matter the look you want to achieve, this brush can do it—use the “flat” side to subtly define lashes on casual days, or layer on the product using both sides to achieve a Rihanna-worthy dramatic look. There’s no need to worry about smudging, clumping or flaking as you layer, either—the water-resistant formula stays on all day.

At $32, Fenty Beauty’s latest product is a fair bit more expensive than our favourite drugstore mascaras, but it checks all the boxes: revolutionary brush, buildable formula and, above all, Rihanna-like lashes.

Fenty Beauty’s Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara is available from January 16 at Sephora, sephora.com and fentybeauty.com.