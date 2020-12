Winter’s many layers don’t have to weigh down your style. Take inspiration from the fall runways and highlight your cold-weather essentials with heirloom brooches, as seen at Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu. For maximum impact, cluster whimsical groupings on a coat’s lapel, pin a vintage find on your favourite hat or adorn the wrist of one glove with a delicate dazzler. Here, a few options worth pinning.

Gallery Brooches Zara Natural Pearl Brooch, $20, zara.com