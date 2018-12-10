The Three Biggest Coat Trends This Winter

1. Dream Weaver

Heritage fabrics (think plaid, houndstooth and tweed) are having a moment (again). Revisit the classics with these menswear-inspired coats that are perfect for work or play. Coat, $109, at select H&M stores. Hat, $25, and scarf, $40, indigo.ca. Gloves, $150, soiakyo.com.

2. Ann Taylor

Houndstooth Shawl Collar Wrap Coat, $322, anntaylor.com

3. Wilfred by Aritzia

Maraia Wool Coat, $398, aritzia.com

4. BB Dakota

5. Club Monaco

6. Gap

Mixed Plaid Coat, $295, gapcanada.ca

7. Le Château

Check Print Viscose Blend Notch Collar Coat, $298, lechateau.com

8. Leith

Single Button Plaid Coat, $181, nordstrom.com

9. RW&Co.

Windowpane Longline Coat, $150, rw-co.com

10. Scotch-&-Soda

Bounded Wool Coat, $368, shopbop.com

11. Soia& Kyo

12. Winners

13. Warm and Fuzzy

When skies are grey and temps are -20, a faux fur coat is an instant mood booster. Cozy up to a plush piece that’s super-cool yet warm enough to wear all winter long. Coat, John + Jen, $299. Hat, $25, and scarf, $40, indigo.ca.

14. Ann Taylor

Leopard Print Faux Fur Chesterfield Coat, $322, anntaylor.com

15. Apparis

16. Kensie

Faux Fur Teddy Bear Coat, $196, nordstrom.com

17. Talula by Aritzia

18. Gap

Hooded Faux Fur Jacket. $215, gapcanada.ca

19. H&M

Short Pile Coat, $99, hm.com

20. Joe Fresh

Faux Fur Jacket, $49, joefresh.com

21. Banana Republic

Faux Fur Bomber Jacket, $199, bananarepublic.ca

22. LaTierra

23. Ever New

Emerson Leopard Fur Coat, $160, evernew.ca

24. Babaton by Aritzia

25. Get Down

This isn’t the same old puffer coat that’s been hanging in your closet for years. Thanks to modern metallics, fun colours and cool cropped silhouettes, your go-to weekend outfit just got a high-fashion upgrade. Jacket, $70, oldnavy.ca. Hat, $30, winners.ca. Scarf, $45, indigo.ca.

26. Marshalls

Camo Puff Coat, $80, marshalls.ca

27. Adidas

Adidas by Stella McCartney Training Parka, $401, shopbop.com

28. Vero Moda

Starlet Quilted Jacket, $89, thebay.com

29. The North Face

Colour Black Nuptse Jacket, $350, simons.ca

30. Soia & Kyo

31. Uniqlo

Ultra Light Down Jacket, $90, uniqlo.com

32. Marshalls

Pink Puffer Coat, $80, marshalls.ca

33. Hunter

Original Puffer Coat: Peak Blue, $310, hunterboots.com

34. Burton

Evergreen Long Down Jacket, $350, burton.com

35. Gap