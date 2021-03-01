This Spring's Hottest Denim Trend

Skinny jeans have reigned supreme for well over a decade, but sprayed-on denim has recently fallen out of favour. Call it the TikTok effect: there are hundreds of thousands of videos tagged “no skinny jeans” on the social platform.

We’re big believers in wearing what you love (wear your skinnies with pride!), but if you’re curious about what else is out there and ready to leave elasticized waistbands behind, might we suggest leaning into the relaxed fit of ’70s-inspired wide-leg jeans? Cinched at the waist and lengthening, the cool silhouette is comfortable and flattering. Whether cropped or full length, you can’t go wrong with a pair of jeans that hugs you in all the right places while still leaving room to breathe. Below, we’ve rounded up fresh denim styles to shop this spring.