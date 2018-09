While there are plenty of denim trends to follow this fall, there is one style that is reigning supreme this season: wide-leg cropped denim. Spotted on fall runways and slowly and steadily taking over fashion racks, wide-leg cropped jeans are the one big cut to try out for the season ahead. Pair with a set of ankle boots, or even layer under a fall dress for warmth — there’s no wrong way to wear this chic style of denim.

1. American Eagle Wide Leg Crop Jean, $65, ae.com 2. COS Slim Crop Jeans, $135, cosstores.com 3. Aritzia Denim Forum The Arlo Straight, $128, aritzia.com 4. Everlane The Kick Crop Jean, $102, everlane.com 5. Frank and Oak Nina Jeans, $90, frankandoak.com 6. H&M Wide High Waist Jeans, $60, hm.com 7. J.Crew Point Sur 10″ High-Rise Demi-Boot Jean with Buttonfly, $188, jcrew.com 8. Joe Fresh Crop Wide Leg Jeans, $39, joefresh.com 9. Levi’s High Water Wide Leg Jeans, $108, levi.com 10. Loft Plus Double Unpicked Straight Crop Jeans, $109, loft.com 11. Madewell x Karen Walker Blazar Zip Wide-Leg Jeans, $207, madewell.com 12. Old Navy The Plus-Size Power Jean, $45, oldnavy.ca 13. Violeta by Mango Girlfriend Claudia Jeans, $90, mango.com