5 Wardrobe Essentials Everyone Should Have In Their Closet

Fashion trends come and go, but there are a few pieces worthy of being stocked in everyone’s closet. Here are five wardrobe essentials that you should have hanging in your closest to keep you looking stylish all year-round.

Essential #1: The Shirt Dress

A perfectly tailored shirt dress is a must-own. On days when you feel like you have nothing to wear you can throw it on and instantly look polished. A piece like this can also be dressed up with a pair of heels and the right accessories for a spring wedding, or it can be paired with a pair of ankle boots or flats for work. The key here is fit. Don’t be afraid to hit up your tailor to get it just right—no one wants bursting buttons or too-loose of a silhouette.

Simons Icōne Belted Poplin Midi Dress, $79, simons.ca

Eloquii Printed Shirt Dress with Tie Waist, $80 US, eloquii.com

Wilfred by Aritzia Naeva Dress, $138, aritzia.com

Mango Cotton Shirt Dress, $100, mango.com

Essential #2: The Ankle Boot

The ankle boot has gotta be the most versatile shoe in any closet. No matter the season, ankle boots go with everything. From a fun floral dress in the spring to skinny jeans in the winter, throw an ankle boot with it and you’re good to go. Select a style that you’re comfortable wearing on the regular, like a rounded-toe Chelsea boot or a stacked heel with a pointed toe.

L’Intervalle Dalton Black Naplack Ankle Boots, $198, lintervalleshoes.com

Forever 21 Faux Suede Ankle Boots, $35, forever21.com

Everlane The Boss Boot, $225 US, everlane.com

Marc Fisher Ltd. Jarli Bootie, $265, nordstrom.com

Essential #3: Dark Denim

It’s a no brainer that jeans are wardrobe essentials, but dark denim is one of the more versatile washes in the denim family. Easily dressed up or down, a well-fitting pair of dark wash jeans is a workwear must when paired with ankle boots and a blazer but can easily be thrown on with flats or sandals on the weekend. In terms of style, you can’t go wrong with a pair of skinnies but we’re partial to a straight leg fit as it flatters all shapes and is a classic while still being fashion-forward.

Gap High Rise True Skinny Jeans in 360 Stretch, $90, gapcanada.ca

ASOS Design Curve Farleigh High Waist Slim Mom Jeans, $68, asos.com

Levi’s Ribcage Straight Jeans, $108, levi.com

Madewell Curvy High Rise Skinny Jeans, $114, madewell.com

Essential #4: The Blazer

You can’t do a fashion staples roundup without the original wardrobe essential: the blazer. What was once considered only for work wear, the blazer has come a long way over the years. A perfect piece for layering or wearing on its own when weather permits, the styling options are endless. No matter what you pair it with—a dress or denim—a blazer adds a bit of polish to *any* ensemble. Worn oversized or fitted and always available in an array of colours and prints, finding your “the one” blazer is a must.

Wilfred by Aritzia Margaux Blazer, $228, aritzia.com

Addition Elle Double Breasted Linen Bazer, $149, additionelle.com

Zara Blazer, $129, zara.com

J.Crew Parke Blazer, $215, jcrew.com

Essential #5: The Silk Scarf

Nothing adds instant style to an outfit like a colourful silk scarf. Channel your inner Marilyn Monroe or Jackie O and tie one around your hair or swap out your necklaces and knot it around your neck for a street-style vibe. A bright and bold scarf takes any outfit to the next stylish level, dressing up jeans and a tee or adding a splash of colour to a simple shirt dress. Lost on how to tie one? Follow this simple tutorial for a few easy ways to wear a summer scarf.

Anthropologie Springtime Garden Silk Scarf, $28 US, anthropologie.com

Rebecca Minkoff Be Kind Silk Bandana Scarf, $46, thebay.com

H&M Patterned Silk Scarf, $20, hm.com

Simons Equestrian-Inspired Scarf, $28, simons.ca