One Day (And 4 Outfits) In The Life Of Vivek Shraya

As we ever so slowly expand our horizons—and explore our wardrobes—again, let Vivek Shraya lead the way. The writer-playwright-artist-musician-professor’s personal style is just as varied as her resumé, and, in fashion as in her career, she’s not afraid to take risks. We caught up with Vivek to recreate one especially glamorous day in her life as she releases her new book, People Change. Read on for her best style tips and how she incorporates them into her looks.

Click here to read on excerpt from People Change.

Arriving at the hotel: making an entrance

In this show-stopping outfit, fringe, patterns and pops of colour are balanced out by a black patent miniskirt and thigh-high boots.

Fringed coat, diseiye.com. Turtleneck, zara.com. Vero Moda patent skirt, nordstrom.ca. Earrings, ilovebiko.com. Boots, tresolz.com.

At a book signing: business class

Vivek throws a vibrant ’80s-inspired blazer over a metallic dress with similar tones for a modern take on the power suit of yesteryear—perfect for standing out at book signings and readings.

Dress the Population dress, nordstrom.ca. Blazer, zara.com. Earrings and necklace, mizdragonfly.com. Shoes, tresolz.com.

Off-duty: the breakfast club

Vivek nails off-duty, brunch-ready style with a tailored trench coat in a bold solid colour.

Patent trench coat, hilarymacmillan.com. Dress, norblacknorwhite.com. Jeans, hm.com. Shasha Berthier clutch, instagram.com/sbclutch. Earrings and bracelet, model’s own. Necklace, ilovebiko.com.

Performing: all the world’s a stage

A day’s work is never done when you’re Vivek Shraya. This dramatic gown steals the show—and merits its own impromptu, jump-on-the-bar performance.

Zoff dress, zoffranieri.com. Ring, mizdragonfly.com. Earrings and bangles, model’s own.

Want more style inspiration? Vivek Shraya shares 5 style tips she lives by.

1. Don’t wear anything you don’t feel like a 10/10 in

If it’s not love at first try-on, it never will be. You deserve to feel your best in what you wear, always.

2. Reclaim colour

Don’t buy into the idea that you can’t wear certain colours. You just might not have found the right shade for you yet.

3. Accessorize

This is the most important step in putting together a look. A belt or a felt hat or a necklace can transform your outfit from casual to head-turning.

4. When in doubt, add a jacket

I often make a statement jacket the main event. It’s easy—once it’s on, you’re ready to go!

5. Break your fashion rules

…And mine.