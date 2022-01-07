Fashion

One Day (And 4 Outfits) In The Life Of Vivek Shraya

Plus, 5 style tips she lives by.

Andréanne Dion and Vivek Shraya Updated

As we ever so slowly expand our horizons—and explore our wardrobes—again, let Vivek Shraya lead the way. The writer-playwright-artist-musician-professor’s personal style is just as varied as her resumé, and, in fashion as in her career, she’s not afraid to take risks. We caught up with Vivek to recreate one especially glamorous day in her life as she releases her new book, People Change. Read on for her best style tips and how she incorporates them into her looks.

Author Vivek Shraya wearing an animal print fringed coat and thigh-high boots walking through hotel doors while holding a vintage green suitcase.

(Photo: Christie Vuong. Art direction: Aimee Nishitoba. Produced by Andréanne Dion. Hair and makeup: Alanna Chelmick. Styling: Zola Jeffers: Photo assistant: Emily Fulkerson. Shot on location at 1 Hotel Toronto.)

Arriving at the hotel: making an entrance

In this show-stopping outfit, fringe, patterns and pops of colour are balanced out by a black patent miniskirt and thigh-high boots.

Fringed coat, diseiye.com.   Turtleneck, zara.com. Vero Moda patent skirt, nordstrom.ca. Earrings, ilovebiko.com.  Boots, tresolz.com.

Author Vivek Shraya wearing a metallic dress and purple blazer while leaning against a wooden table holding a copy of her new book People Change.

(Photo: Christie Vuong. Art direction: Aimee Nishitoba. Produced by Andréanne Dion. Hair and makeup: Alanna Chelmick. Styling: Zola Jeffers: Photo assistant: Emily Fulkerson. Shot on location at 1 Hotel Toronto.)

At a book signing: business class

Vivek throws a vibrant ’80s-inspired blazer over a metallic dress with similar tones for a modern take on the power suit of yesteryear—perfect for standing out at book signings and readings.

Dress the Population dress, nordstrom.ca. Blazer, zara.com. Earrings and necklace, mizdragonfly.com. Shoes, tresolz.com

Author Vivek Shraya wearing a yellow patent trench coat while sitting at a table eating brunch.

(Photo: Christie Vuong. Art direction: Aimee Nishitoba. Produced by Andréanne Dion. Hair and makeup: Alanna Chelmick. Styling: Zola Jeffers: Photo assistant: Emily Fulkerson. Shot on location at 1 Hotel Toronto.)

Off-duty: the breakfast club

Vivek nails off-duty, brunch-ready style with a tailored trench coat in a bold solid colour.

Patent trench coat, hilarymacmillan.com.  Dress, norblacknorwhite.com.   Jeans, hm.com. Shasha Berthier clutch, instagram.com/sbclutch.   Earrings and bracelet, model’s own. Necklace, ilovebiko.com

Author Vivek Shraya wearing a pink gown and holding a microphone while sitting on a bar.

(Photo: Christie Vuong. Art direction: Aimee Nishitoba. Produced by Andréanne Dion. Hair and makeup: Alanna Chelmick. Styling: Zola Jeffers: Photo assistant: Emily Fulkerson. Shot on location at 1 Hotel Toronto.)

Performing: all the world’s a stage

A day’s work is never done when you’re Vivek Shraya. This dramatic gown steals the show—and merits its own impromptu, jump-on-the-bar performance.

Zoff dress, zoffranieri.com.  Ring, mizdragonfly.com.  Earrings and bangles, model’s own. 

Want more style inspiration? Vivek Shraya shares 5 style tips she lives by.

1. Don’t wear anything you don’t feel like a 10/10 in

If it’s not love at first try-on, it never will be. You deserve to feel your best in what you wear, always.

2. Reclaim colour

Don’t buy into the idea that you can’t wear certain colours. You just might not have found the right shade for you yet.

3. Accessorize

This is the most important step in putting together a look. A belt or a felt hat or a necklace can transform your outfit from casual to head-turning.

4. When in doubt, add a jacket

I often make a statement jacket the main event. It’s easy—once it’s on, you’re ready to go!

5. Break your fashion rules

…And mine.

