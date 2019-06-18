Fashion

10 Cute Sun Protective Clothing Pieces To Wear This Summer

Stock up on these wearable UPF pieces to hit the beach, a hike or for running errands on the weekend.

Chic sun protective clothing does exist. Case in point: these 10 stylish pieces, which also provide SPF protection.

Simons Stretch Rashguard Dress

Stretch Rashguard Dress, $39, simons.ca

Mott50 Allison Kimono

Allison Kimono, $198, mott50.com

Lululemon Beach Break Rashguard

Beach Break Rashguard, $108, lululemon.com

MEC Prana Silvana Boardshorts

Prana Silvana Boardshorts, $65, mec.ca

Bikini Village SWEET ROOTS Surf Suit Rashguard

Sweet Roots Surf Suit Rashguard, $110, bikinivillage.com

Arcteryx Fernie Long Sleeve Shirt

Fernie Long Sleeve Shirt, $110, arcteryx.com

L.L. Bean UPF 50+ Sun Shirt

UPF 50+ Sun Shirt, $70, llbean.ca

Uniqlo AIRism UV CUT LONG SLEEVE MESH HOODIE

AIRism UV Cut Long Sleeve Mesh Hoodie, $30, uniqlo.com

J.Crew Long-sleeve rash guard

Long Sleeve Rash Guard, $89, jcrew.com

Coolibar Prado Shirt Dress UPF 50+

Prado Shirt Dress UPF 50+, $172, coolibar.com

 

 

 
