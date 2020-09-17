15 Fall Basics From Uniqlo’s New Collection

Let’s face it—six months into the pandemic, you’re probably overdue for a fresh pair of sweats. Uniqlo’s new collection is dropping today and it’s exactly what your wardrobe needs right now. Designed by artistic director Christophe Lemaire—formerly of Hermès, an incredibly fancy luxury brand—the collection features sleek pieces in rich neutral hues. From classic coats to warm knits, flared denim and corduroy dresses, these are the most versatile fall basics from Uniqlo’s new collections.

Gallery Uniqlo U Fall-Winter 2020 Turtleneck sweater, $50.