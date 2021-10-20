5 Awesome Top And Jeans Combos

There’s a time and a place for cutting-edge style, but sometimes the best inspiration comes from seeing something familiar that’s been tweaked ever so slightly. Enter rising talent Lolly Adefope (aka Aidy Bryant’s co-star in Shrill, which you should watch immediately if you haven’t already). Adefope was spotted recently in this outfit that managed to be classic, yet refreshing, cool, but not edgy, and polished without being strait-laced. In other words, it’s a perfect solution to any what-to-wear now woes. Thrillingly simple and perfect for fall, let’s take a closer look at how this version of the tried-and-true combo of a top and jeans works so dang well.

Let’s start with the top, since it’s doing everything right to catch the eye first. While a traditional collared white shirt has earned its status as a wardrobe staple, it can at times border on being too basic. Adefope’s version features an oversize frilly collar that comes on strong, and manages to eliminate any whiff of corporate drone while leaning into a creative powerhouse aesthetic. Variations of statement collar shirts have been popular lately with other fashionable celebs, such as Lashana Lynch, too. You don’t have to go this big, but a top that’s finished with some type of unmissable collar signals an instant update. You can also get in on the voluminous vibes in other ways: try a top with puff sleeves or a pleated A-line cut. Overall, choosing a top that claims its space is the key.

Moving right along to the bottom half of her outfit, the absence of skinny jeans automatically makes a modern impact. With the pandemic and WFH encouraging a new level of comfort in dressing, previously entrenched fashion notions of balancing proportions (i.e., one must always pair a roomy top with slimmer bottoms) have evolved.

Filling the void between a need for comfort and a sense of polish that sweatpants just can’t deliver, a pair of looser straight-cut or wide-leg jeans are the answer. Here, Adefope is working a foolproof contrast of lighter top and darker coloured bottoms, but any pairing of similar tones will work well. If you live for an all-black wardrobe, try a swingy black top with charcoal wash jeans.

And finally, it would be wrong–and just plain rude–to not shout out how the star’s accessories help to make the top and jeans combo a whole look. From her diminutive gold hoop earrings to the strongly on-trend lug sole boots, everything works together to create head-to-toe goodness. And opting for a printed knot-handle bag (another fall update you can easily adopt), rather than a simple tote, is the clincher. Inspired to give Adefope’s looks a try? Read on to discover five awesome jeans and blouse combos—complete with accessories—to consider now.