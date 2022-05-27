20 Cute Dresses To Wear To A Summer Wedding

Let's raise a glass to the prettiest frocks of the season.

Wedding season is upon us, and along with the excitement of reconnecting with loved ones and toasting happy couples comes the scramble to find the perfect outfit for every type of occasion. Whether it’s a casual garden reception or an all-out formal celebration, we’ve got you covered. From simple slips to statement silhouettes, we’ve put together a list of pretty frocks for all tastes, budgets and dress codes.

Gallery Wedding Guest Dresses H&M Pleated dress, $40, hm.com