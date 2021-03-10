All The Best Pieces From H&M's Latest Designer Collab

Mark your calendar and set an alarm: H&M’s latest designer collab is set to launch online at hm.com on March 11. The perfect antidote to months spent cooped up inside, the Simone Rocha x H&M collection brings the designer’s signature voluminous silhouettes and frilly embellishments to the mass-market at an affordable price point, just in time for spring.

Irish designer Simone Rocha, who celebrates the 10-year anniversary of her eponymous label this year, has gained a cult following thanks to ultra-feminine designs infused with a rebellious edge, and her first collection with the retailer—which also marks her first foray into childrenswear and menswear—doesn’t disappoint. Dresses, tops, pants and coats blend joyful floral patterns, pearl trims and romantic layers of tulle with punky plaids and sheer details, while accessories and footwear options dial up the glam factor with oversized bows and feather-lined soles. Below, 20 pieces we can’t wait to shop.