10 shiny silver pieces to add to your collection.

Opulent gold has reigned supreme for years on the runway and on social media alike, but the early aughts’ favourite metal is making a comeback. Dripping in silver is cool again thanks to modern and minimalist designs by homegrown brands like Biko, Jenny Bird and Nina Janvier. (Don’t worry, yellow gold is here to stay and plays well with silver for a mixed metal moment.) Not sure where to start? Opt for chunky, sculptural pieces that make a statement to put the finishing touches to your festive looks. Below, we’ve rounded up shiny new pieces from Canadian brands to add to your collection.

Biko

This sculptural bangle is sturdy without feeling heavy.

Contour bangle, $225, ilovebiko.com

Jenny Bird

We love the way this chunky ribbed bracelet catches the light when it moves.

Sofia Mega bracelet, $250, jenny-bird.ca

Michelle Ross

An organically shaped pair of earrings is perfect for everyday wear.

Smudge stud earrings, $128, mnross.com

Anne-Marie Chagnon

Known for her artistic shapes, designer Anne-Marie Chagnon’s silver pieces—like this textured ring—are one-of-a-kind.

Turku ring, $68, annemariechagnon.com

Vimeria

This curved little number was designed in collaboration with Toronto artist and actor Dina Roudman.

Della ring, $290, vimeria.co

Nina Janvier

Inspired by the erosion of seaside cliffs, this ring uses negative space to create an unexpectedly airy look.

Escama ring, $180, ninajanvier.com

Suetables

A set of dangling freshwater pearls elevate plain silver hoops.

Pearl hoops, $45, suetables.com

Lisa Gozlan

This paperclip chain is perfect for layering.

Indented paperclip chain, $288, lisagozlan.com

Mejuri

Set with clear topaz, these tiny hoops will add a little sparkle to any holiday outfit.

Marshmallow earrings, $78, mejuri.com

Steff Eleoff

Melted jewellery is having a moment. This statement-making earring is sold as a single, so you can mix and match with other pieces.

Goop earring, $150, steffeleoff.com