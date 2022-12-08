Fashion

Move Over, Yellow Gold—This Nostalgic Y2K Jewellery Trend Is Making A Comeback

10 shiny silver pieces to add to your collection.

Two woman's hands modelling silver rings against a navy background.

(Photo, Christie Vuong, shot on iPhone 14 Pro. Produced by Andréanne Dion and Stephanie Han Kim. Styling, Tricia Hall. Model, Abuk Tong/B&M Model Management Inc.)

Opulent gold has reigned supreme for years on the runway and on social media alike, but the early aughts’ favourite metal is making a comeback. Dripping in silver is cool again thanks to modern and minimalist designs by homegrown brands like Biko, Jenny Bird and Nina Janvier. (Don’t worry, yellow gold is here to stay and plays well with silver for a mixed metal moment.) Not sure where to start? Opt for chunky, sculptural pieces that make a statement to put the finishing touches to your festive looks. Below, we’ve rounded up shiny new pieces from Canadian brands to add to your collection. 

A silver jewellery bangle from Canadian brand Biko.

Biko

This sculptural bangle is sturdy without feeling heavy.

Contour bangle, $225, ilovebiko.com

A silver jewellery bracelet from Canadian brand Jenny Bird.

Jenny Bird

We love the way this chunky ribbed bracelet catches the light when it moves.

Sofia Mega bracelet, $250, jenny-bird.ca

A silver jewellery pair of stud earrings from Canadian brand Michelle Ross.

Michelle Ross

An organically shaped pair of earrings is perfect for everyday wear.

Smudge stud earrings, $128, mnross.com

A silver jewellery ring from Canadian brand Anne-Marie Chagnon..

Anne-Marie Chagnon

Known for her artistic shapes, designer Anne-Marie Chagnon’s silver pieces—like this textured ring—are one-of-a-kind.

Turku ring, $68, annemariechagnon.com

A silver jewellery ring from Canadian brand Vimeria.

Vimeria

This curved little number was designed in collaboration with Toronto artist and actor Dina Roudman.

Della ring, $290, vimeria.co

A silver jewellery ring from Canadian brand Nina Janvier.

Nina Janvier

Inspired by the erosion of seaside cliffs, this ring uses negative space to create an unexpectedly airy look.

Escama ring, $180, ninajanvier.com

A silver jewellery pair of earrings from Canadian brand Suetables.

Suetables

A set of dangling freshwater pearls elevate plain silver hoops.

Pearl hoops, $45, suetables.com

A silver jewellery paperclip necklace from Canadian brand Liza Gozlan.

Lisa Gozlan

This paperclip chain is perfect for layering.

Indented paperclip chain, $288, lisagozlan.com

A silver jewellery pair of earrings from Canadian brand Mejuri.

Mejuri

Set with clear topaz, these tiny hoops will add a little sparkle to any holiday outfit.

Marshmallow earrings, $78, mejuri.com

A silver jewellery single earring from Canadian brand Steff Eleoff.

Steff Eleoff

Melted jewellery is having a moment. This statement-making earring is sold as a single, so you can mix and match with other pieces.

Goop earring, $150, steffeleoff.com

