Shop The Biggest Handbag Trend for Spring—Starting at $40

After popping up on the runways of Fendi and Chanel, there’s one handbag style that’s taking over this spring season: clear handbags. From clutches to totes and crossbodies, the clear bag trend is *everywhere.*

If you’re hesitant to jump on board in fear of putting your goods out there (we get it, not everyone wants to put their tampon stash on display), don’t stress. Most of these styles have a compartments that let you keep your personals under wraps. We’ve rounded up 10 styles—starting at $40—if you want to take the clear bag trend for a test drive.

Call It Spring Amapa Bag, $40, callitspring.com

Loeffler Randall Lydia Tote, $375, simons.ca

Guess Clear View Lucite Satchel, $115, guess.ca

Warehouse Vinyl Shopper Bag with Wooden Handle, $76, asos.com

Poppy & Peonies The Coast is Clear Tote, $89, poppyandpeonies.com

Anthropologie Iman Clutch, $75, anthropologie.com

Sole Society Avah Transparent Tote, $85, nordstrom.com

Aldo Acyviel Bag, $55, aldoshoes.com

Michael Michael Kors Whitney Large Clear and Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag, $348, michealkors.ca

Vasic Cue Tote, $222, shopbop.com