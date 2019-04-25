5 Steals From The Big Roots Sale

Roots is giving their shoppers an additional 50 percent off items in their sale section. These prices are seriously good and you really do not want to miss out. Prices will reflect the additional 50 percent off during checkout and all sales are final. Bonus: Enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+.

Shirt

Just imagine how chic you would look at the office with this lovely striped button up shirt. Keep it casual with a pair of white Converse sneakers or dress it up with some black pumps. $35 (From $88), Roots.

Jeans

A great pair of roots denim jeans for only $40? Yes, please! These jeans have a straight leg style and are medium blue wash. $40 (From $108), Roots.

Jacket

Snag this suede jacket for spring and break it back out when the fall season rolls around. It’s fully lined and has two welt pockets on the front. Also available in grey and black. $250 (From $628), Roots.

Sweater

Save $76 off the original price on this gorgeous waffle knit style cream sweater. It has a zip up collar and is meant to be dry cleaned only. $42 (From $118), Roots.

Sweatpants

We all know how comfy roots sweatpants are (and if not you’re seriously missing out) and this fleece skinny fit pair are only $25. Steal! They are stretchy for added comfort and have their classic salt and pepper design. $25 (From $68), Roots.