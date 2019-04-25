Fashion

5 Steals From The Big Roots Sale

A super stylish tan suede commander jacket, a relaxed fit striped button up shirt, and more from the Roots sale section.

by

Roots is giving their shoppers an additional 50 percent off items in their sale section. These prices are seriously good and you really do not want to miss out. Prices will reflect the additional 50 percent off during checkout and all sales are final. Bonus: Enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+.

Relaxed striped button up shirt from roots

Shirt
Just imagine how chic you would look at the office with this lovely striped button up shirt. Keep it casual with a pair of white Converse sneakers or dress it up with some black pumps. $35 (From $88), Roots.

Medium wash boyfriend straight leg jeans from roots

Jeans
A great pair of roots denim jeans for only $40? Yes, please! These jeans have a straight leg style and are medium blue wash. $40 (From $108), Roots.

Tan suede commander jacket from roots

Jacket
Snag this suede jacket for spring and break it back out when the fall season rolls around. It’s fully lined and has two welt pockets on the front. Also available in grey and black. $250 (From $628), Roots.

Cozy cream waffle zip sweater from roots

Sweater
Save $76 off the original price on this gorgeous waffle knit style cream sweater. It has a zip up collar and is meant to be dry cleaned only. $42 (From $118), Roots.

Skinny fit salt and pepper sweatpants from roots

Sweatpants
We all know how comfy roots sweatpants are (and if not you’re seriously missing out) and this fleece skinny fit pair are only $25. Steal! They are stretchy for added comfort and have their classic salt and pepper design. $25 (From $68), Roots.
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram