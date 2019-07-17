The Duchess Of Sussex Loves This Label’s Dresses—And We Do, Too

Reformation, the L.A.-based eco-friendly fashion brand worn by Meghan Markle and Busy Philipps, opened its first Canadian store this summer. The 1,650-square-foot space at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall is destined to be a go-to for floaty dresses, on-trend linen tops and cropped pants in peppy prints—all ranging from $45 to $375, all made from deadstock and plant-based fabrics. The store will also be stocking select items in petite and extended sizing (up to 24). Can’t make it to the 6ix? The brand is now offering free express shipping in Canada—using compostable or recycled packaging, naturally.

Gallery Reformation Bea Skirt $230, thereformation.com