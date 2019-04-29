The Best Plus-Size Swimwear To Shop Now

Pool season is fast approaching, which means you need a chic swimsuit to sport this summer. This season, the options for extended sizes are refreshingly bright and bold, complete with fun floral prints and cut-out details—perfect for days at the beach or lounging poolside.
Here is the best plus size swimwear—from one-pieces to bikinis—to shop right now.
Anthropologie Ruffled Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit, US$120, anthropologie.com
Asos Design Curve Recycled Tie Front Colourblock Cut Out Swimsuit, $59, asos.com
Becca Etc Socialite Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $195, nordstrom.com
Boohoo Plus Tropical Print Cut Out Swimsuit, $37, boohoo.com
City Chic Seville Bikini, US$59 (top) and US$35 (bottom), citychiconline.com
Eloquii Drama Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit, US$80, eloquii.com
Violeta by Mango Polka Dot Bikini, $70 (top) and $50 (bottom), mango.com
Swimsuits for All Gardenia Cut Out V-Neck Halter One Piece Swimsuit, US$84, swimsuitsforall.com
Forever 21 Plus Size Striped One-Piece Swimsuit, $33, forever21.com
Torrid Light Blue Floral Bikini, US$69 (top) and US$45 (bottom), torrid.com
Loft Plus Beach Floral Keyhole One Piece Swimsuit, $127, loft.com
Lane Bryant Lace-Up Back Swim One Piece with No-Wire Bra, $135, lanebryant.com
Mod Cloth The Madison High-Waisted Bikini, $49 US (top) and $45 US (bottom), modcloth.com