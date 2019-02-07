Nothing is less motivating than wearing old T-shirt and some worn-out leggings to get your sweat on. But with loads of bright new fitness clothing hitting stores this season — and in a range of sizes to suit every body type — you can trade in your lacklustre gear for cool galaxy-print sports bra or mesh-panelled crops that you’ll never want to take off.

We’ve rounded up 10 items that are versatile enough to go from morning yoga class and then straight to a midday brunch. Best of all, they feature special details such as underwire cups and added panels designed to give extra support — key if you’re into high-intensity workouts like running.

Take a scroll through our fave new plus-size fitness clothing picks below, and enjoy your next sweat session in style.