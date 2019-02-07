Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cute Plus Size Fitness Clothing To Sport At The Gym — And Beyond
You’ll want to live in these stylish fitness finds.
by Erinn Stewart, FLARE
Nothing is less motivating than wearing old T-shirt and some worn-out leggings to get your sweat on. But with loads of bright new fitness clothing hitting stores this season — and in a range of sizes to suit every body type — you can trade in your lacklustre gear for cool galaxy-print sports bra or mesh-panelled crops that you’ll never want to take off.
We’ve rounded up 10 items that are versatile enough to go from morning yoga class and then straight to a midday brunch. Best of all, they feature special details such as underwire cups and added panels designed to give extra support — key if you’re into high-intensity workouts like running.
Take a scroll through our fave new plus-size fitness clothing picks below, and enjoy your next sweat session in style.