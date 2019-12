There’s nothing quite like a splashy pair of tights to jazz up an outfit. While they were no doubt a staple in your wardrobe as a kid (I fondly remember the yellow pair I wore until they lost their shape), throwing on a fun pair of tights is an affordable way to add a bit of colour to your winter wardrobe. Bonus: they will also keep you warm. Below, we’ve rounded up 26 patterned and colourful options to wear this season.

Gallery Colourful Tights Urban Outfitters Silver Stars Tights, $20, urbanoutfitters.com.