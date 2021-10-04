8 Easy Ways To Wear The Patchwork Trend

Equal parts cozy and cool, patchwork has the folksy vibe we love for fall and beyond. The crafty style might look like it has been pieced together out of sheer lockdown boredom, but designers from Alexander McQueen to Miu Miu have embraced the trend. Closer to home, Canadian label Honeybea gives new life to damaged quilts rescued from thrift stores and textile-waste facilities by upcycling them into intricately designed one-of-a-kind jackets and accessories. Want to snag a piece for yourself? The brand’s coveted monthly drops are known to sell out fast, but don’t worry—there’s a wealth of pieced-together options out there, and we’ve rounded them up for you.

Gallery Patchwork Old Navy High-waisted patchwork jeans, $75, oldnavy.ca