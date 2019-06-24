24 Shoes For Outdoor Weddings That Are Comfy, Chic And Won’t Sink Into the Grass

Is there anything more beautiful than an outdoor wedding? But finding the right outdoor summer wedding shoes can be a challenge. Having your heels get stuck in the grass or getting stranded as your stilettos sink like quicksand at the beach are quick ways to spoil the occasion. Not only do the shoes have to be comfortable (because, dancing), but you also want to wear something that’s dressy enough for the occasion.

Thankfully, your hunt for the perfect shoe is over. We’ve gathered up 24 chic, comfy shoes in every style, including sandals, block heels, wedge heels and flats. Whether you’re looking for a cute pair of embellished flats or comfortable stacked heels, you can wear these summer wedding shoes comfortably on every terrain (we promise).