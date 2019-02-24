The Most Glam Looks from This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet

1. KiKi Layne
(Rick Rowell via Getty Images)
For her first ever Oscars red carpet appearance, KiKi Layne slayed the game in a light pink Atelier Versace gown. Just look at that bow!
2. Rachel Weisz
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
How do you make a cropped tee Oscar-worthy? Givenchy knows, and apparently, it’s gotta be red latex, and paired with a pleated skirt.
3. Jennifer Lopez
(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Excuse you, J-Lo, over here looking 20 years younger than you actually are and killing it in this disco ball-esque Tom Ford dress.
4. Angela Bassett
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Big, billowy pink was the name of the game on tonight’s red carpet, and this ageless beauty joined the club in her jaw-dropping Reem Acra gown.
5. Regina King
(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
King, who just won the best supporting actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, wore this sexy structural white gown from Oscar de la Renta.
6. Lady Gaga
(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
We’re medium on this Alexander McQueen gown, but check out that honking diamond. It’s the Tiffany diamond, reportedly worth $50 million, and it’s the first time it’s been worn since Audrey Hepburn wore it in 1961. NBD, all around.
7. Brie Larson
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The latest Captain Marvel rarely makes it onto our best dressed lists, but this slinky gown from new Celine changed that for us this year.
8. Sarah Paulson
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Ocean’s 8 star always goes bold on red carpets, and tonight, she rocked this fuchsia gown from Brandon Maxwell.
9. Tessa Thompson
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Gold and black is so glam, which means this Chanel tea-length gown is perfect for the fanciest awards show of the season.
10. Lucy Boynton
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
In a sea of pink, this satin purple gown from Rodarte stood out on the Bohemian Rhapsody star.
11. Emma Stone
(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
From afar, does this Louis Vuitton gown kind of look like it’s made of beef jerky? Good thing we love beef jerky.
12. Allison Janney
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
This Pamela Roland gown is what you wear when you want to wear a tuxedo, but you also want to wear a gown.
13. Amy Adams
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
This Versace gown totally reminds us of the Jean Paul Gaultier one Marion Cotillard wore when she won her Oscar in 2008, so maybe it’ll be mean good luck for Adams?
14. Kacey Musgraves
(Rick Rowell via Getty Images)
This Giambattista Valli confection the GRAMMY-winning star chose for the evening is so much fun, and pink is quickly becoming the evening’s favourite colour.
15. Jennifer Hudson
(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Red was rare on this year’s carpet, so Hudson’s Elie Saab would have stood out even without its gorgeous asymmetrical silhouette and ruffle.
16. Gemma Chan
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
More voluminous pink! This time, it’s Valentino on the beauteous Crazy Rich Asians actor.
17. Melissa McCarthy
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
This is just one of the pany pantsuits we saw tonight, but the black-and-white combo and the dramz cape make the Brandon Maxwell one McCarthy chose our favourite.
18. Ashley Graham
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Black can be boring, but in the case of this Zac Posen on the stunning Graham, it is anything but basic.
19. Laura Harrier
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
In case you weren’t immediately blinded by her beauty, Harrier here used to be a model. So of course, she looks freakin’ amazing in this Louis Vuitton gown, made with sustainably-sourced materials.
20. Amandla Stenberg
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
For her presenting gig tonight, the actor wore this gorgeous drapey beaded gown from Miu Miu.
21. Constance Wu
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
This golden yellow custom Versace gown by far the best thing the Crazy Rich Asians star has worn this awards season. The fit is perfect, and pairing that hue with a red lip was spot on.