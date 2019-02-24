The Most Glam Looks from This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet

Between the Academy flip-flopping on who will present what, proposed cuts to the musical performances and the whole event going host-less, this year’s Oscars saw its fair share of drama before the red carpet was even rolled out.

Now that the big night is here, the stars are bringing their own version of dramaaaaa with seriously stunning looks and we are living for it.

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu was one of the first out of the gate, and she killed it in a surefire combo: a sunny gown and a red lip. Amandla Stenberg, who’s presenting tonight, wore a gorgeous beaded gown from her go-to brand, Miu Miu. And Laura Harrier, styled by Canadian Karla Welch, chose a sustainably made ice-blue dress from Louis Vuitton.

Bring on the punchy hues, the sparkly embellishments and all the glamour gracing the 91st Academy Awards. Scroll through to see all our favourite looks from this year’s Oscars — and keep checking back all night for updates!