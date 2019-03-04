21 Super-Stylish One-Piece Swimsuits

If you’re looking to buy a one-piece swimsuit for your upcoming tropical vacation (or are merely dreaming of warmer weather), you’ve come to the right place. Not only do we have shopping inspiration, we also have some expert tips on finding the right style for your body type (thanks to Émilie Gentès, PR Supervisor at Bikini Village).

For petites

Gentès recommends one pieces with features that can visually elongate your body, such as V-necks, halters or side cut-out details.

For plus sizes

For plus-size, Gentès recommends colour-blocked suits as well as styles with details at the top. She says, “colour blocking can help highlight your curves. Asymmetrical styles and ruffles at the top draw the eye toward the neckline.”

Once you’ve fallen in love with a suit, it’s important to make sure it’s the proper fit. Much like a bra, Gentès says, “your breasts should not spill out above nor on the sides. They should be well supported and the straps shouldn’t be digging in the shoulders.” She recommends walking around, lifting your arms up, bending over and jumping a bit in the change room to ensure your suit is snug and doesn’t require a lot of readjustment.

Here are a few one-piece swimsuit styles we’re loving for hitting the beach this summer.