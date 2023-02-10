The Most Comfortable Underwear Ever, According To Our Editors

Want to spoil yourself this Valentine’s Day? Forget frilly lingerie. A few pairs of high-quality, super comfy underwear are a far better investment. (And it’s probably time for a refresh—when’s the last time you purged your undies drawer?) Here, Chatelaine editors share the brands and styles they recommend for all-day comfort.

Parade Dream Comfort Brief, $20, yourparade.com

“I typically buy the most basic underwear I can find, but I was swayed by the cute mesh panel on these. They come in so many fun colours, and they’re made from recycled fabric with a cotton lining. They’re also super comfortable—they hug my body without digging in anywhere, and they feel absolutely weightless.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor

Natori Bliss Cotton French Cut Briefs, $26, nordstrom.ca

“Years ago I was lucky enough to spend an entire day with ob-gyn extraordinaire Jen Gunter. Among the many truth bombs she dropped during our interview was the fact that she thinks Natori makes the most comfortable bras and underwear. As with her health advice, this tip was bang-on.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Aerie Modal Ribbed High Cut Bikini Underwear, $9, ae.com

“What I look for when I buy underwear is comfort, as well as how flattering the cut is. I find the bikini cut to be the most flattering for me. The modal fabric is a game changer: it’s buttery-soft and lightweight. It also comes in a ton of colours, so I stock up on new ones when they have a bundle sale.” —Stephanie Han Kim, art director

Lululemon InvisiWear Mid-Rise Bikini Underwear, $48 for a pack of 3, lululemon.com

“I try to divide my knickers spending between the occasional pretty, lacy splurge and more basic bikini briefs. I’ve long searched for the perfect pair; one brand would stretch quickly out of shape, while on another the gusset would be glued down and come unstuck. These are the closest I’ve found to my ideal. The InvisiWears come in a variety of cuts (including a good boy short) and they’re soft, unobtrusive under even my lightest leggings and have a gusset that’s stitched at the back for durability. They’re available as singles, but also in packs of three or five.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital

Uniqlo Boy Shorts, $8, uniqlo.com

“I only wear these boy shorts from Uniqlo. They’re made out of comfy cotton and they’re well made, with barely-there seams that don’t create visible panty lines, even under tight fitting clothes.” —Sun Ngo, creative director