15 Of Our Favourite Fashion Looks From The Met Gala's Red Carpet

After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Met Gala—a.k.a. the biggest fashion night of the year—once again brought its glam and glitter to the streets of New York City. Every year, the star-studded fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art is organized around one of the museum’s exhibitions, and this year’s much-awaited affair was an all-out celebration of American fashion inspired by a soon-to-open exhibition titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. As always, a lengthy list of celebs walked the red carpet, including Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna, to name just a few. Click through to see the highlights.

Gallery Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet (Photo: Getty Images) Emily Blunt in Miu Miu