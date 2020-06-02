29 Made-In-Canada Statement Earrings To Wear This Summer

Ever since our calendars started filling up with endless Zoom meetings and virtual happy hour invites, the top half of our wardrobe has been getting all the screen time. If your fave white tee or chicest cami needs a seasonal update, throwing a colourful pair of earrings into the mix just might do the trick. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of talented homegrown jewelry designers that make show-stopping ear candy.

Next time you hop on a video call, let your lobes do the talking with oversized hoops, layered dangling chandeliers and chunky studs that showcase your unique style. Scroll to shop some of our favourite made-in-Canada statement earrings.

Gallery Made-in-Canada Earrings Corey Moranis In her Toronto studio, designer Corey Moranis twists and bends Lucite into sleek rings, bangles and earrings. We love the fresh look of this transparent pair—which also comes in six stunning shades. What's more, 10 percent of the brand's June proceeds will be donated to Black Lives Matter Toronto. Knotted Loop Earrings, $150, coreymoranis.com.

