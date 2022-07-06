8 Breezy, Made-In-Canada Summer Dresses To Beat The Heat

Dressing for a heat wave is all about ease and comfort. At the top of our summer shopping list? A roomy dress that’s easy to wear even on sweltering days. Whether it’s a wrap-style frock or a linen smock, you can’t go wrong with a breezy silhouette. Bonus: These eight Canadian slow-fashion picks all have pockets!
Free Label linen A-line dress
We love the simple silhouette and square neckline of this dress.
$148, freelabel.com
Jennifer Glasgow linen midi dress
Wear this versatile ankle-length sundress alone or layered over a tee. Drawstrings under the arms make it a cinch to adjust the fit.
$220, madeinland.ca
MAS Montreal linen-blend dress
Easy to dress up or down, this delicately patterned frock is a great year-round wardrobe staple—just add an oversized cardigan and a pair of ankle boots when temperatures drop.
$154, masmontreal.com
A Bronze Age cotton maxi-dress
This tiered maxi-dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go option for those who love a pop of colour. For a look that’s right on trend, opt for the hot pink or neon green options.
$350, abronzeage.com
Lights of All organic cotton wrap dress
A clever, reversible design lets you choose from two different necklines. Plus, extra coverage prevents gaping, making for a surprisingly secure wrap-style design.
$215, lightsofall.com
Allison Wonderland printed linen dress
Leopard print gives this wear-anywhere baby-doll dress an edge.
$239, allisonwonderland.ca
Noémiah oversized cotton dress
Nothing says summer like a cotton frock embroidered with a bouquet of daisies.
$245, noemiah.com
Oge Ajibe oversized linen-blend button-up dress
Whether worn as a dress or a duster, this yellow stunner is easy to style for any season.
$248, ogeajibe.com
