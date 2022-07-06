8 Breezy, Made-In-Canada Summer Dresses To Beat The Heat

Bonus: They all have pockets!

Dressing for a heat wave is all about ease and comfort. At the top of our summer shopping list? A roomy dress that’s easy to wear even on sweltering days. Whether it’s a wrap-style frock or a linen smock, you can’t go wrong with a breezy silhouette. Bonus: These eight Canadian slow-fashion picks all have pockets!

Free Label linen A-line dress

We love the simple silhouette and square neckline of this dress.

$148, freelabel.com

Jennifer Glasgow linen midi dress

Wear this versatile ankle-length sundress alone or layered over a tee. Drawstrings under the arms make it a cinch to adjust the fit.

$220, madeinland.ca

MAS Montreal linen-blend dress

Easy to dress up or down, this delicately patterned frock is a great year-round wardrobe staple—just add an oversized cardigan and a pair of ankle boots when temperatures drop.

$154, masmontreal.com

A Bronze Age cotton maxi-dress

This tiered maxi-dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go option for those who love a pop of colour. For a look that’s right on trend, opt for the hot pink or neon green options.

$350, abronzeage.com

Lights of All organic cotton wrap dress

A clever, reversible design lets you choose from two different necklines. Plus, extra coverage prevents gaping, making for a surprisingly secure wrap-style design.

$215, lightsofall.com

Allison Wonderland printed linen dress

Leopard print gives this wear-anywhere baby-doll dress an edge.

$239, allisonwonderland.ca

Noémiah oversized cotton dress

Nothing says summer like a cotton frock embroidered with a bouquet of daisies.

$245, noemiah.com

Oge Ajibe oversized linen-blend button-up dress

Whether worn as a dress or a duster, this yellow stunner is easy to style for any season.

$248, ogeajibe.com