15 Little Black Dresses, All Under $100

The little black dress (or LBD) is potentially the most beloved item in anyone’s closet. You can dress one up, dress it down and — when styled correctly — it can look like a whole new dress every time you wear it. Another plus? Every brand has one, which means you can score a great LBD without going broke. Here are 15 little black dresses (including a few jumpsuits) under $100 that would make for a stylish New Year’s Eve getup.

1. Joe Fresh Women+ Velvet Wrap Dress, $39, joefresh.com 2. H&M Off-The-Shoulder Dress, $40, hm.com 3. Dynamite Belted Wrap Front Jumpsuit, $70, dynamiteclothing.com 4. Asos Design Curve Lace Mix Twist Front Midi Dress, $80, asos.com 5. Le Château Ruched Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress, $100, lechateau.com 6. Michael Michael Kors Pleat Chiffon Hem Jersey Dress, $68, nordstrom.com 7. Loft Smocked Cuff Dress, $96, loft.com 8. Mango Bow Neck Dress, $70, mango.com 9. Addition Elle Fit and Flare Dress with Ruffle Detail, $75, additionelle.com 10. Reitmans Long Sleeve Lace Dress, $70, reitmans.com 11. Torrid Black Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $85, torrid.com 12. RW & Co. Metallic Dot Belted Shift Dress, $60, rw-co.com 13. Simons Contemporaine Asymmetric Ruffle Dress, $89, simons.ca 14. Zara Open Back Dress, $46, zara.com 15. Forever 21 Plus Size Ribbed Turtleneck Dress, $40, forever21.com