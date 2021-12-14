From straight-leg to flared, there’s a style for everyone.

Ever since the Melina pants from Aritzia took TikTok by storm, we’ve been coveting our very own pair of faux-leather trousers. Last popular in the ’90s (Gwyneth Paltrow and the Spice Girls were fans, Ross from Friends…not so much), the trend has gotten a modern update with fresh silhouettes. Like denim, vegan leather pants can be found in every colour, cut and rise. From cool wide-leg iterations to laid-back leggings, we’ve rounded up our favourite styles below.

Wilfred

As the original viral TikTok style, the faux-leather Melina pants from Aritzia are a great addition to any wardrobe. The high-rise, slim-fit trousers are versatile, sleek and surprisingly comfortable. Bonus: they now come in an array of colours, lengths, fits and rises to suit everyone.

Vegan leather pants, $148, aritzia.com

Reitmans

These paperbag pants cinch the waist for a flattering silhouette.

Belted faux-leather pants, $65, reitmans.com

Abercrombie & Fitch

Another popular pick on TikTok, these Abercrombie & Fitch pants bring ’90s style to your closet.

Curve vegan leather straight pants, $120, abercrombie.com

Simons

The slits on this pair of flared faux leather pants are perfect for showing off your new boots.

Flared faux-leather pants, $59, simons.ca

Dynamite

These wide-leg faux-leather trousers are chic and laid-back at the same time. Try them with a sequined top for the holidays.

Wide-leg pleather pants, $70, dynamiteclothing.com

Icône

Running errands has never been more stylish thanks to these cuffed leather joggers. They feel just like regular sweats, plus they have pockets!

Cuffed vegan leather joggers, $109, simons.ca

Joe Fresh

These leggings’ fresh shade of blue will see you through winter and beyond.

Faux-leather leggings, $29, joefresh.com

Mango

Make a statement in a pair of wide-leg faux-leather pants in a dark eggplant hue.

Wide-leg faux-leather trousers, $100, mango.com

Dynamite

The croc detail adds eye-catching texture to a pair of black straight-leg pants.

Faux-croc leather pants, $70, dynamiteclothing.com

M Boutique

These high-waisted vegan leather leggings are super stretchy, making them perfect for off-duty days.

High-waist vegan leather leggings, $59, shopmboutique.ca