The 10 Best Real And Faux Leather Jackets To Wear This Fall

On the cusp of cold weather, now is the time to take advantage of all that transitional outerwear has to offer. A leather jacket, real or faux, tops the list as a must-have piece. A chic finishing element to any outfit, it’s also the most stylish and versatile way to stay warm when fall’s cool temperatures hit.

The classic biker—sometimes called moto—jacket has long been the most popular leather outerwear silhouette. Hallmarks of the style include a notched collar with wide lapels, an asymmetrical closure and exposed zipper pockets or metal hardware snaps. A timeless fit reaches the hip bones and is tailored to offer a snug, contoured fit when fully done up. For a trendier take, look for a boxy fit with a longer hemline that’s cut straight or with a slight A-line to provide more room through the torso. Bonus: moto styles can accommodate bulky sweaters. The beauty of a biker jacket is its versatility. It’s a foolproof way to up the cool factor of your wardrobe’s basics, but it works well with dressier outfits, too–even Elisabeth Moss’ sequin midi skirt and heels combo.

Beyond the biker, there are other jacket styles that have been given the leather or faux leather treatment. For a casual look, try a hooded varsity jacket. Or, opt for an elegant (and Anna Wintour-approved!) classic trench coat in a trendy leather finish. Lastly, a blazer-style silhouette with a menswear vibe effortlessly walks the line between cool and classic.

Whether you’re shopping for real or faux leather, you’ll find plenty of options in classic black shades. Details like textured finishes, quilting or embroidery can add interest to the timeless colour. If a bold hue catches your eye, why not give it a try? Burgundy, olive green or pink can add an element of surprise to your wardrobe and make a serious impact. Sustainability and budget are two factors that will likely inform your final choice—faux leather options carry accessible price tags, while real leather jackets require a bigger investment. No matter what is important to you, the key to pulling off a leather jacket is finding a style you can’t get enough of!