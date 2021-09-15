Fashion

Kate Pairs Two Key Fall Trends: Neutrals And Flared Pants

The duchess also carried an on-trend mini bag.

Heather Cichowski, Hello! Updated

BRIZE NORTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to meet those who supported the UK's evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan, at RAF Brize Norton on September 15, 2021 in Brize Norton, England. Operation PITTING, the largest humanitarian aid operation for over 70 years, ran between 14th and 28th August, where in excess of 15,000 people were flown out of Kabul by the Royal Air Force. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Duchess Kate is back at work. She stepped out to RAF Brize Norton on Sept. 15 to thank U.K. service members for their work in helping evacuate 15,000 people from Kabul airport. For the engagement, Kate looked lovely in elegant neutral tones.

The Duchess of Cambridge was in the perfect trans-seasonal outfit consisting of a new beige blazer from Reiss, lightweight cream top and wide-leg navy trousers with a matching belt, which appear to be her-go to Jigsaw pants, recycled from her wardrobe.

Kate carried an on-trend mini bag. She rounded out her look with the Mini Holly in Taupe Atlantic by Tusting. The classic British brand hand-makes its bags in England. The Mini Holly is a new style from 2020 that draws inspiration from the 1950s. In addition to the top handle, the bag also comes with a detachable shoulder strap.

(Photo: Tusting)

The micro bag is able to be personalized with initials and even a handwritten message, but it does not appear the duchess customized her handbag. She has previously worn personalized jewelry, including a necklace that featured the initials of her and Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been seen toting Tusting bags, including the brand’s luggage, even before she was part of the Royal Family.

For her appearance at RAF Brize Norton, Kate finished her outfit with round gold earrings, All the Falling Stars Gold Disc Circle Earrings ($103).

